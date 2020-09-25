Kibalama Contacted CDF for security! UPDF Dismisses Prior Allegations

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi and the former President of the National Unity Platform (NUP).Mr Moses Nkonge Kibalama,

Kampala – The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has opened up on the bombshell revelation in Court earlier today, that the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi held a meeting with Mr Moses Nkonge Kibalama, the former President of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Kibalama told High Court in Kampala on Friday that he, together with colleagues he didn’t disclose, held a meeting with the army commander in which they discussed among others, issues concerning the change of name and leadership of his party.

Kibalama said the meeting took place on a Sunday but did not mention which date. He also said when the meeting ended, the CDF told him he could go back home.

This revelation was seized by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) who sought to portray the UPDF as being invested in the ongoing political fights ahead of next year’s elections

Akiiki also revealed that the said meeting did not take place recently as many had been led to believe.

“I think it is almost coming to a month; that meeting happened long before he even left his residence,” Akiiki clarified.

On the circumstances leading up to the meeting, Akiiki said contrary to the alleged summoning, it was in fact Kibalama and his people that reached out to the CDF seeking his help.

“There was somebody whose names I’m not at liberty to reveal, who called the CDF’s office saying he wanted to meet someone from security. When the CDF was told he said that was fine,” Akiiki said.

“That person told the CDF that Mr Kibalama wanted to talk to him about security issues. So Kibalama and his entourage met with the CDF. The meeting was attended by staff members of the CDF but most

“If I am talking to you and my security challenge is as a result of political activity, how can I talk without linking them?” he said.

Col Akiiki went on to accuse Mr Bobi Wine’s team of trying to blow this matter out to context in order to tarnish the UPDF.

“No amount of twisting should bring the CDF in disrepute. Let the process of court continue without soiling the mind of the public on the matter,”

