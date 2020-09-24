Nyago Dragged to Statehouse Anti-corruption Unit over Jinja SS Vehicles

IN Trouble: Dinah Hope Nyago

Jinja – A whistleblower from Jinja City has dragged Dinah Hope Nyago to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema over allegations of abuse of office.

The Petitioner has also copied to several government agencies including, Inspectorate of Government, and Criminal Investigations Directorate to investigate the alleged abuse of office at Jinja Senior Secondary School in Jinja before she quit to join politics.

In his petition dated 23rd September 2020, addressed to Col. Edith Nakalema, the head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House titled ‘’ILLEGAL SALE OF JINJA SS VEHICLES BY THE FORMER HEADTEACHER DINAH HOPE NYAGO’’, the whistleblower wants Nyago probed over the alleged sale of four school vehicles without following the due process.

‘’This is to draw your attention to a matter under whistleblowers Protection Act. 2010 where school vans were sold to individuals without following the due process through which such public assets must be disposed off under the PPDA Act’’, reads in part the petition.

The petitioner further alleges that the vans disposed of include Isuzu UAD018E Minibus, Rosa UAE 097Y, Fuso Tipper UAG136X and Nissan Hard body UAT252R which were sold out to individuals.

‘’ I therefore write to you for your immediate action into this matter since its most likely to spark off a big strike among the students and other concerned residents of Jinja which may affect our dear candidates performance’ ’adds the petitioner

In the recent months, Nyago has been battling Busoga kingdom after the latter wrote to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) asking it to stop Busoga United headed by Nyago from using the Kingdom’s name.

However, Nyago the club chairperson said Busoga United acquired the use of its name from the Registrar of Companies and in the right manner.

Before joining politics where she lost the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries to Badru Kabuye Mpoza early this month, Nyago, 58, was the headteacher of Jinja Senior Secondary School in Jinja.

The politically battered retired civil servant started her teaching career as a graduate teacher in 1984.

Later, she was appointed as acting deputy headteacher at Rock High School in Tororo District and before being fixed the headteacher in the same school.

In September 2008, she was transferred to Jinja Senior Secondary School.