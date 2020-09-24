Youthful Dr. Kibuule scales Software Heights, co-develops blood oxygen sensor in new Apple iWatch S6

Dr. Jeofrey Kibuule (right) with one of the top officials at Apple, Patrick Stuart (left).

Dallas, Texas — When the technology giant Apple company released the new Apple watch series 6 on September 15th, 2020, little was known about the brains and hands that helped to develop the unique feature that sets this latest Apple Watch S6 apart from the rest.

The special and life-saving feature that differentiates the newly launched Apple watchS6 from the rest of the pack is the in-built unique blood oxygen saturation sensors that have not only excited the technology market but have set tongues wagging in Silicon Valley.

What we now know is that the blood oxygen saturation sensor in the Apple S6 watch that hit the market last week is that it was developed by a team of Apple Software Engineers led by the youthful Dr. Jeofrey S. Kibuule, one of the best Ugandan-American software Engineers in the diaspora.

Jeofrey Kibuule, a brilliant but soft-spoken young man who broke the glass ceiling when he became the first known Ugandan-American to graduate with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree at the age of 18 from the University of Texas at Austin (UTA), one of the top public universities in the United States, USA, has since proved that he is a man of many firsts.

He is young, reserved to the fine t, but an inspiring and innovative team player. The enterprising Dr. Jeofrey Kibuule, 31, also a software engineer, quietly appeared on the fiercely competitive Silicon Valley turf over five years ago. With no ceremony, no pomp, and no bluster, the unassuming software geek rolled his sleeves and got down to work. Technology giant Apple took notice and snapped him.

His leadership, ingenuity, and demeanour are now winning him recognition, praise, and fraternity with everybody who is somebody in the tech world. With his arrows firmly pointing skyward, the innovative Dr. Kibuule is scaling the software heights with a landmark co-development of a life-saving blood oxygen saturation sensor in the latest Apple watch series 6. This is his moment to savour!

Dr. Jeofrey Kibuule’s interdisciplinary academic and professional interests span medical and technology boundaries with a passion for innovative solutions to save and improve human life. He first cut his teeth at technological innovations when he developed the “Pocket Lab Value” App which catapulted him on a global stage to collaborate with medical professionals in Laboratory investigations for health solutions.

His software engineering exploits and medical training have afforded him invaluable opportunities to contribute to advances in the fields of health and technology.

His recent co-development, the “Oxygen Saturation Sensor” with a team of fellow software engineers whom he led at Apple and is now installed in the trend-setting digital watch released by Apple appears to be just a tip of the iceberg. Technology-sector experts seem to agree that Jeofrey’s passion for medicine and technology is destined to make a huge impact on the development of solutions to improve the delivery of healthcare services in the burgeoning field of telemedicine.

Before joining the University of Texas at Austin (UT-A) and Baylor College of Medicine, Jeofrey graduated from the Honors College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) of Texas at the University of North Texas. He completed the 4-year high school education in two years. The second-born son of Dr. and Mrs. Mawanda Kibuule, of Desoto, Texas, Jeofrey studied medicine and graduated from the Texas-based Baylor College of Medicine with an M.D. in 2014.

Interestingly, Jeofrey’s family of 5 boasts of four of its members with doctorates; the father, the retired Dr. Pascal Mawanda Kibuule (PhD) is a physicist with a scholarly and professional track record that spans forty years.

Jeofrey’s elder brother, Dr. Leonard K. Kibuule, MD, a FAAOS – Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, is among the 20 top spinal code surgeons in the United States while his youngest sister and baby of the family, Dr. Grace N. Kibuule, is now pursuing her residence in Anesthesiology at the University of San Francisco, California. Their mother, Mrs. Jane Kibuule, is a CPA.