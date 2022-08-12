DIGP visits Police air wing at Kajjansi

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi has visited the Police Air wing in Kajjansi. The DIGP’s tour is aimed at checking on the capabilities and readiness of the air wing.

During his visit, the DIGP toured and was briefed about the operations of the air wing, and the challenges faced by the facility.

In his address, the DIGP urged the officers to focus on their policing work tirelessly, and serve the nation.

The DIGP later moved to Kajjansi Police Station from where he checked on officers in the area and assessed their progress and performance in serving the people. He called on officers to embrace community policing as one way of fighting criminality.

Early this week, the DIGP paid a courtesy visit to the Naguru Barracks and the new housing blocks at Naguru to assess the accommodation needs of the officers. While there, the DIGP was briefed on the construction progress of the new accommodation blocks.

The construction unit informed the DIGP that the new housing apartments for officers are at 95% and soon will be accommodating officers to solve a contemporary issue of accommodation not only at the headquarters but also at region and district /division levels.

He pledged total support to the Construction Unit and noted that the Police top management is going to give priority to fill the accommodation gaps.