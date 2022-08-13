JUST IN;Stanbic Bank Boss shockingly resigns

A highly classified information we have landed on reveals that Samuel Fredrick Mwogeza, Executive Head for Consumer & Affluent Banking is quitting the bank. Sources within the bank say, Samuel tabled in his resignation recently.

Close sources reveal that Mwogeza is headed for greener pastures. We are yet to land in the finer details in the next walk of his professional life.

Mwogeza has been at the helm of different Ugandan commercial banking industry including stanbic where he has been for some time.

Before, he has worked at Citibank Uganda as the Head of Business Services and Operations and then moved to Barclays Bank Uganda (now Absa Bank Uganda) in April 2008 as Head, Commercial MI & Analytics till April 2010.

He then joined Stanbic Bank Uganda as the Finance Manager, Corporate & Investment Banking and after 2 years, he grew to become a Financial Controller for nearly four years.

Also, Mwogeza has been the Board Chairman of Stanbic Properties Ltd and a Non-Executive Director at Liberty Life Assurance- a Stanbic Bank and Liberty Holdings Limited owned company.