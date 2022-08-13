Kabasweka headlines Uganda Lady Golfers Team for All-Africa Challenge Trophy

Peace Kabasweka shot an overall gross score of 231 in three rounds to emerge best player for the Uganda Ladies’ National Golf Team during the side’s qualifier for the All-Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) scheduled for September 3 to 13, 2022 at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in Tanzania.

Peace Kabasweka watches the progress of her ball at Entebbe Golf Club.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) had organized a two-day three-round qualifier to select a team for the AACT and Kabasweka who’s also the team captain came atop of the six players who were competing for three national team slots.

The other two players who made the cut are; 2020 Uganda Ladies Golf Open winner Martha Babirye (238) and Meron Kyomugisha (239). The pair together with Kabasweka will represent Uganda at the continental event.

The players who missed the cut are; Resty Nalutaaya, Julia Nampewo and Wendy Angu’deyo.

In the first qualifying round held on Wednesday at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo, Kabasweka managed 73, Babirye had 85 whist Kyomugisha returned 82.

The next qualifier was played the next day at Entebbe Golf Club and consisted of two rounds (36 holes). Kabasweka had 83 and 75, Babirye managed 72 and 81 whilst Kyomugisha posted 81 and 76.

Rita Apell Akot who’s the team manager for Uganda’s contingent recently revealed that the final team will have a two-week training schedule ahead of the continental event. This will consist of; jogging (in the morning), chipping and putting, long shots, driving range drills plus 9-hole and 18-hole rounds. Saturdays will be competition days.

Lady professional golfer and former national team player Irene Nakalembe, also 2021 Uganda Ladies Golf Open winner is the coach.

However, the AACT itinerary reads that all participating teams are expected to arrive on September 3 ready for the official practice rounds and official opening and flag raising ceremony on September 4.

The opening round will be played on September 5 whilst round two and three will happen on September 6 and 7.

Meanwhile, the supporters tournament will reportedly take place on September 6 at the Lugalo Tanzania Peoples Defence Force Golf Club course.

The AACT championship will be followed by the Tanzania Ladies Open Championship from September 9 to 11.