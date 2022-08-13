Nam Blazers finish NBL regular season on a low albeit impressive run

By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite National Basketball League

Friday Results

*Tropical Royals 65-98 UCU Canons

*JKL Dolphins 73-65 Nam Blazers

JKL Dolphins ended Namuwongo (Nam) Blazers’ 14-game unbeaten run in the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) after they beat them 73-65 in their final game of the regular season on Friday at YMCA basketball court in Wandegeya, Kampala.

Before meeting JKL Dolphins, Nam Blazers’ previous loss was against UPDF in late April this year and the Namuwongo side had hoped to end the regular season on a high in order to comfortably take control of the top spot on the table.

The Friday result also implies that JKL Dolphins complete a double over Nam Blazers having beaten them 57-62 in the first weekend of April.

JKL’s top performers included Mabor Makol with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 2 assists, Malual Dier with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist whilst Ayik Ayong managed 16 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

In a losing effort, Nam Blazers’ Okall Okoll Arielle shot had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist. Paul Odong shot 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists whilst Chris Omanye posted 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Nam Blazers are atop the table with 43 points after 24 games just like second placed City Oilers. However, UCU Canons have a game to play are are third with 41 points.

The regular season of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League winds down this weekend.

The top eight spots (for playoffs) on the table haven’t been finally arranged but it looks to be an entertain playoffs with sides looking forward to relieving City Oilers of the men’s division title.

The tentative date for the tip off of the 2022 season playoffs is 19th August.