Songbird Angella Katatumba Customizes New USD 85,700 Land Cruiser Number Plate in Memory of Her Late Dad Katatumba

They say a corporate woman is judged by the type of car she drives, but I don’t know how true this is.

As you read this, Angella Katatumba, a Ugandan singer, songwriter and businesswoman is the talk around Town after she imported a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 which is estimated to be around 85,700 United States Dollar.

Angella is one of the few Ugandan singers with her roots extended to the international market. The ‘I live for you’ hitmaker is one of the celebs who love heavy Machines and when I say machines I mean my words.

Currently, Katatumba boast of owning one of the most expensive rides in East Africa and even in Africa, as far as musicians are concerned.

Sources close to Angella say she wanted the name on the plate to be “KATATUMBA”in memory of her great father, the late Prof. Boney Mwebesa Katatumba, which she confirmed on her social media wall.

‘’ KATATUMBA For; My Papa, H.E Prof.Boney Mwebesa Katatumba. May He Forever Be Remembered. Praise God.#Runningthisraceforyoupapa’’,Angella tweeted on Wednesday as she paraded the multi-million ride.

H.E Katatumba (R.I.P), was a Pakistan Honorary Consul in Uganda and CEO Katatumba Group of Companies. He held a number of honorary awards from various institutions in the US and Europe and has served as president of Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industries, member of Economic Policy Research Centre and chairman of United Nations G77 Chamber of Commerce and Industry Developing Countries, among others.

ABOUT TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 2022

For starters, the Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 is one of the latest posh rides with a 3.5-liter 8-cylinder engine, 409 hp and 649 Nm of torque and the car is equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission with Direct Shift technology to provide better and more efficient performance.

The car been reduced in weight by 200 kg compared to the previous model, so that its current weight is 2,619 kg, and the center of gravity has been lowered, making it less likely to tip over while driving.

It also has improved weight distribution and the introduction of a new suspension system called “Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension”; In order to provide a smooth and easy ride on rough terrain, the car measures 4,950 mm in length, 1,978 mm in width, and 2.849 mm in wheelbase.

The exterior of the car is witnessing a clear development as seen from the pictures, but also aesthetic features have been added that distinguish the Land Cruiser from the rest of the SUV to be full of luxury and practicality at the same time.

The car radiates its presence and strength with its new, offensive design that surprises many with the prominent front grille, sporty bulges, broad lines, and prominent wheel arches that help create a more powerful appearance. As for the front and rear lights, they have been redesigned so that they are relatively higher on the front to be less exposed to damage when driving on highways.

The interior has kept its classic, elegant look so that it is intuitive and easy to use, and it comes with a large 12-inch screen that displays the shortcuts for radio, navigation, multimedia, climate system and various settings, and it features an array of elegant wood designs and three rows of heated seats.

It is equipped with a more spacious rear box, especially with the rear seats folded completely hidden towards the floor of the car, and cruise control, radar and lane departure can be controlled via the buttons on the steering wheel to make it easier for the driver to reach them.

WHO IS ANGELLA KATATUMBA?

Information obtained from Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia indicates that Angella was in Nairobi, Kenya.

She is the daughter of late H.E Prof. Boney Mwebesa Katatumba , the former Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Uganda, and Gertrude Katatumba the proprietor AFK Beauty Clinic Kabalagala.

Angella has a sister and seven brothers; Rosemary, Allan, Dennis, Rugiirwa (Angella’s Twin brother), Colin (late), Ken, Ian and Jay.

She went to primary education in Uganda at the Katatumba Academy, and then went to Belmont Senior Secondary School in Vancouver, B.C Canada, where she obtained a Public Relations Diploma.

She then went to Oxford Brookes University, England where she got Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and Law. Also at Oxford Brookes University, England, she continued on to obtain a master’s degree in International Management/Public Relations. She then moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she worked.

When Angella moved back home to Uganda, she started working as the managing director at her father’s Hotel Diplomaté. When her father died in 2017, as his deputy, she became the Acting Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Uganda for two years.

Angella professionally started singing after her return from USA. Her music genres are Pop, RnB and rock music. She is gifted with a unique alto voice and it has a huge octave.

She released a ten (10) track album with songs like For You Gulu, Peace, I live for you, Let Me, I surrender, One Minute, Sikyetaaga a duet with Bebe Cool.

Angella has released three (3) albums in her career and her first album was called ‘Peace’ which was released and its title track was called Peace which was a collaboration. Her 2nd album was called ‘Glad I Am Alive’ and it was a ten (10) track album with songs like Feel A Light ft Navio, Thank u, ft Navio and so many more.

In addition to music, Angella started an NGO called the Angella Katatumba Development Foundation (AKDF) which is the umbrella of Angella’s music projects.

She has achieved several landmarks both on international and regional level beginning with 2010 when the British Council appointed her as the Climate Change ICON in Uganda.

On 23 May 2016, Angella was invited by the United Nations Secretary-General Ban-Ki Moon, to attend and perform at the first-ever UN World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Turkey.

On 28 November 2016 Angella was invited by the African Union to represent Uganda at the 4th Annual Humanitarian Symposium in Nairobi, Kenya.

On 9 September 2017, Angella had her first European headline performance in Austria, dubbed ‘African Gala’ at Längenfeldgasse 13-15 Street 1120,Vienna.