The all-new Did You Know song makes a grand entry into the music industry with a unique message on disability inclusion

We have heard of very many hit songs but hardly any with the message on disability inclusion. Here is a great song by Air Jay Featuring Daxx Kartel entitled “Did you know” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsxnjJCosuQ. This song highlights and expresses the uniqueness and abilities of persons with disabilities but most importantly their human rights.

The Did You Know Song lyrics demystify the commonly held belief that disability is a curse and emphasize that it is not anyone’s wish or making. In other words, persons with disabilities did not call for forth the kind of life they live, let alone their impairments therefore important to understand that anyone can get impaired and not all persons living with disabilities were born with impairments. To that effect, it is important to always consider and be deliberate about putting in place reasonable accommodation measures to avert the various barriers preventing persons with disabilities from realizing their full potential.

The Did You Know music production is an initiative spearheaded by Light for the world in collaboration with Reach A Hand Uganda; written by Air Jay [Gabriel Longes] featuring Daxx Kartel and produced by Artin Pro!

In a nutshell, we should know that inclusion concerns us all since we are all potential candidates of disability so making our communities inclusive makes the world a better place for all regardless of their status and situation in life..