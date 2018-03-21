Ex-French President Sarkozy Arrested Over Libya Cash

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is being held in police custody in connection to alleged campaign funding from the late Libyan dictator, Muammar Gaddafi.

Mr Sarkozy is being questioned by police in connection to the investigation into “irregularities” in election campaign financing, a French court source told Reuters.

He is said to have accepted €50m from Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, claims which have been repeated by the late Libyan dictator’s son and French businessman Ziad Takieddine.

The amount would be more than double the legal spending limit in French elections at that time, which was €21m.

Alleged payments would also violate French laws on foreign financing and declaring the source of campaign funds.

Mr Sarkozy and his campaign manager have repeatedly denied accepting money from Libya.

According to Le Monde, this is the first time Mr Sarkozy has been questioned in relation to this investigation, which was opened in April 2013.

He can be held for up to 48 hours and presented to Magistrates Court for indictment straight away if police seek charges.

Mr Sarkozy has already been ordered to stand trial in a separate case, concerning the financing of his failed 2012 re-election campaign, when he lost to Francois Hollande.

In March 2011, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the late dictator’s son, told Euronews: “Sarkozy has to give back the money he accepted from Libya to finance his electoral campaign. We financed his campaign and we have the proof…

“The first thing we’re demanding is that this clown gives back the money to the Libyan people.”

Mr Takieddine claims he delivered three suitcases stuffed with cash to Paris between 2006 and 2007, and handed them over to Mr Sarkozy in the Interior Ministry when he was a minister.

Mr Sarkozy was president of France from 2007 until 2012.