Immigration Officials Interdicted

The director for Citizenship and Immigration and the Commissioner for Immigrations have today been sent on interdiction.

Godfrey Sasaga and Anthony Namara were sent home on orders of the president following accusations of impropriety and criminal investigations have been instituted by the police.

The CID are investigating allegations of fraud in the procurement of E-Passports.

Sasaga and Namara were ordered to immediately handover office to the permanent secretary in the ministry of Internal Affairs Benon Mutambi Mugisha and vacate the offices.