Kenya Approves Use Of Drones

The Kenyan Government has approved regulations providing for the use of all kinds of drones in its airspace.

Kenya becomes one of the few countries in Africa to adopt regulation for all drones, allowing regulators to take into account the nature of the mission and the physical specifications of the drone.

Drones are still banned in Uganda and authorities have been impounding all imports of drones into the country though some private people have managed to sneak them into the country and use them mainly for photography.

In a notice headlined “Drones are Now Legal, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, says anyone with approval as provided by the regulator, can fly a drone in the country’s airspace.

Now that use of drones is allowed in Kenya, there are laws and regulations that need to be followed when flying, they include;