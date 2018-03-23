Kenya Lifts Ban On Ugandan Poultry

The Kenyan government is set to lift the ban on poultry products from Uganda in totality after a 15-month ban.
Kenya slapped a ban on Ugandan poultry products after an outbreak of avian influenza disease although that has been since contained and Ugandan poultry declared disease free.
The lifting of the ban will see Ugandan farmers have access to Kenya’s USD5m market to sell their chickens and eggs.
Last year in August, the Kenyan Ministry of Agriculture allowed three Ugandan firms to export their products to Kenya having met the safety conditions that would allow them to sell their eggs and chickens in Kenya.
“We have been in discussion with Uganda and agreed that we are going to lift the ban completely following eradication of the virus in Uganda,” said Dr Michael Cheruiyot the Kenyan Deputy Director of Veterinary Services.
He said the two countries had agreed to fast track the process of lifting the ban so that trade can go back to normal.
Dr Cheruiyot was speaking yesterday in Nairobi during the launch of a report on Business Benchmarks on Farm Animal Welfare by World Animal Protection.