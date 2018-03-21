Kenyan Highway Splits Into Two Again

Transport on the busy Narok-Mai Mahiu road in Kenya remained paralysed Monday morning after the section that was cut-off last week dipped again sparking fears the continent of Africa will soon split into two.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) said the road sunk in after developing a fault line.

Motorists plying the route have been advised to seek alternative roads to access their final destinations.

“The Mai Mahiu – Suswa Road section that had on Tuesday been affected by a fault line has dipped in again, thus cutting off the road for a second time. Heavy commercial vehicles are currently not able to cross the section,” said a statement from the agency.

“KeNHA has embarked on an immediate emergency exercise to restore the section using rockfill. Motorists are requested to bear with the situation, which is expected to necessitate traffic interruption which may last up to four hours as the authority undertakes this exercise within the shortest time possible.”

A section of the road, 6 kilometres from Narok at Suswa developed a fault line Tuesday night stretching 200 metres and completely cutting off the road.