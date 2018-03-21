Kitatta Trial To Start On April 23

The trial of Abdullah Kitatta of the infamous Boda Boda 2010 outfit has been fixed for April 23 at the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye.

Kitatta, with 12 others, is charged with unlawful possession of firearms and has been on remand since early January 20 when he was arrested by CMI operatives a day after his brother had been also arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering CASE Hospital accountant Francis Ekalungar.

Kitatta is being held at Makindye and on Monday Court Martial denied his request to be transferred back to Luzira prison.

Prosecution led by Major Raphael Mugisha asked the Court Martial Chairman Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti for a hearing day saying they had completed their investigations into the case and were ready to start presenting witnesses.

Kitatta, together with all the co-accused has denied the charges against him.

In denying Kitatta his request to be transferred back to Luzira, Gutti said Kitatta was being held in a military facility for his own safety.

Gutti told court: “He is there for his own safety. He knows what he has done to this world.” He added that; “The health facilities we have (at Makindye) are excellent to handle his (Kitatta) ailment.”

Kitatta and his co-accused are accused of unlawful being in possession of 30 rounds of ammunition for an SMG rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition for a pistol contrary to section 161 of the UPDF Act.

The group are also accused of unlawfully being in possession of military equipment including headgear and uniforms which are a monopoly of the defence forces.

The offences if proved attract a maximum sentences of death and life imprisonment.