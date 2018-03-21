Mzungu Drug Mule Arrested At Entebbe

Aviation Police have detained a Mzungu woman on suspicion of trafficking in narcotics.

The woman, a Norwegian national was arrested at Entebbe Airport while attempting to board a Brussels bound flight with drugs worth millions of shillings hidden in her bags.

Police identified the suspect as Arntzen Karin Elizabeth, 53. She was intercepted at the baggage screening point when the scanners picked out suspicious items in her bag.

A police statement read: “On searching, three polythene bags wrapped with a cellotape were recovered with suspected heroine weighing 3,706 grams which has since been submitted to GAL Wandegeya for analysis. Elizabeth was intending to travel to Brussels aboard Brussels Flight SN 3169. A case file AVPOL CRB 065/2018 has since opened and charged with unlawful possession of Narcotic drugs c/s 4(1) and 2(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 2016.