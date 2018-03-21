SWEET WIN: FROM 5K, FORTEBET PUNTER WINS 99.1M

It did not end with the punter (client) who recently
won 308 million after only staking 1000/=. Another
punter has done it-winning 99,102,448/=, and guess
what, after staking only 5000/=.
But how did this punter make it? Well, the trick was as
very simple as selecting most games for either team to
win (12). Out of the 37 matches that this punter
selected, he predicted that 23 games would end
without a draw and indeed it happened.
Under this prediction, he selected the following
matches; Marseille-Athletic Bilbao and RB Leipzig-Zenit
(Europa League), Sunderland-Aston Villa, Birmingham-
Middlesbrough, Preston-Bristol City and Burton-
Brentford (English Championship), Ingolstadt-Bochum
(Bundesliga 2), Perugia-Brescia (Bendesiliga B),
Strasbourg-Monaco (French League 1). Still under this
either teams to win, he selected three matches from La
Liga; Las Palmas-Villarreal, Ath Bilbao-Leganes and
Girona-La Coruna. He added on the following matches
from English League Two; Accrington-Morecambe,
Luton-Accrington and Coventry-Barnet. He went ahead
to select matches (under the same prediction) from
elsewhere as follows; Esbjerg-Fredericia and Skive-
F.Amager (Denmark 1 st Division), Aalborg-Randers,
Sonderjyske-Lyngyby and Silkeborg-Midtjylland
(Denmark Super League). He then selected other three
matches from Belgium first Division A; Eupen-
Mouscron, Anderlecht-Antwerp and KV Mechelen-
Waasland and then Cercle Brugge-Wilrljk from Belgium
first Division playoffs.
Away from either team to score, this punter also made
another prediction. Here, he selected two matches
from Champions League; both teams to score for PSG-
Real Madrid and a draw or away win Tottenham-
Juventus. He also selected an away win for Crystal
Palace-Manchester United, fewer than four goals for
West Ham-Burnley, an away win for Huddersfield-
Swansea, home win for Chelsea-Crystal Palace, a draw
or away win for Bournemouth-Tottenham and an away
win for Stoke-Manchester City (all from English Premier
League). He too selected home wins for matches;
Juventus-Udinese (Italian serie A) and Celta Vigo-Las
Palmas (La lIga). This was in addition to-a draw or away
win for Eibar Real Madrid. This punter had also
selected either teams to win in the match Brandford-
MK Dons but it was cancelled. This ticket carried a total
odd of 19,820 and it won. This money was paid out as
soon as this ticket won. Congratulations! Do you want
to also win big, try Fortebet today and put your luck to
test. Remember you can only win if you place a bet.