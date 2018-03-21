SWEET WIN: FROM 5K, FORTEBET PUNTER WINS 99.1M

It did not end with the punter (client) who recently

won 308 million after only staking 1000/=. Another

punter has done it-winning 99,102,448/=, and guess

what, after staking only 5000/=.

But how did this punter make it? Well, the trick was as

very simple as selecting most games for either team to

win (12). Out of the 37 matches that this punter

selected, he predicted that 23 games would end

without a draw and indeed it happened.

Under this prediction, he selected the following

matches; Marseille-Athletic Bilbao and RB Leipzig-Zenit

(Europa League), Sunderland-Aston Villa, Birmingham-

Middlesbrough, Preston-Bristol City and Burton-

Brentford (English Championship), Ingolstadt-Bochum

(Bundesliga 2), Perugia-Brescia (Bendesiliga B),

Strasbourg-Monaco (French League 1). Still under this

either teams to win, he selected three matches from La

Liga; Las Palmas-Villarreal, Ath Bilbao-Leganes and

Girona-La Coruna. He added on the following matches

from English League Two; Accrington-Morecambe,

Luton-Accrington and Coventry-Barnet. He went ahead

to select matches (under the same prediction) from

elsewhere as follows; Esbjerg-Fredericia and Skive-

F.Amager (Denmark 1 st Division), Aalborg-Randers,

Sonderjyske-Lyngyby and Silkeborg-Midtjylland

(Denmark Super League). He then selected other three

matches from Belgium first Division A; Eupen-

Mouscron, Anderlecht-Antwerp and KV Mechelen-

Waasland and then Cercle Brugge-Wilrljk from Belgium

first Division playoffs.

Away from either team to score, this punter also made

another prediction. Here, he selected two matches

from Champions League; both teams to score for PSG-

Real Madrid and a draw or away win Tottenham-

Juventus. He also selected an away win for Crystal

Palace-Manchester United, fewer than four goals for

West Ham-Burnley, an away win for Huddersfield-

Swansea, home win for Chelsea-Crystal Palace, a draw

or away win for Bournemouth-Tottenham and an away

win for Stoke-Manchester City (all from English Premier

League). He too selected home wins for matches;

Juventus-Udinese (Italian serie A) and Celta Vigo-Las

Palmas (La lIga). This was in addition to-a draw or away

win for Eibar Real Madrid. This punter had also

selected either teams to win in the match Brandford-

MK Dons but it was cancelled. This ticket carried a total

odd of 19,820 and it won. This money was paid out as

soon as this ticket won. Congratulations! Do you want

to also win big, try Fortebet today and put your luck to

test. Remember you can only win if you place a bet.