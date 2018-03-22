UCU Mourns Death Of 3rd Year Student

Uganda Christian University community are in shock following the sudden death of one of their students.

Ritah Namukula a 3rd year student of Mass Communications died suddenly on Wednesday night from complications related to Pneumonia and Ulcers.

A public notice on the University facebook page announced the news of the death and hundreds of Namukula’s fellow students paid tribute to a ‘beautiful soul.’

“We regret to announce the demise of our third year Mass Communication student, Ritah Namukula S14B04/507. She succumbed to Pneumonia and Ulcers last night. The burial is tomorrow, Friday 23 March 2018 in Sironko District Buwalasi Sub County. Ritah has been doing her internship with the Parliament of Uganda. Please uphold the family and friends in your prayers.

May her soul Rest In Peace.”