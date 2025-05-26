11 Critically Injured as Gateway Bus Overturns in Rukiga Crash

By Moses Agaba

Eleven passengers were critically injured in a road traffic accident involving a Gateway Bus Company vehicle, registration number UBM 707X (a SCANIA bus), in Rukiga District.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Regional Police spokesman has confirmed the incident ans says that the accident occurred on Sunday morning at around 6:10 AM at Rwabahazi Cell in Muhanga Town Council, along the Ntungamo–Kabale Highway.

He identifies the injured as as

Rwakinda Dafroza Tumushabe (77),

Balabye Karim (54) the bus driver,

Kyomuhangi Assumpta (40),

Nowamani Ronnie (18),

Nowamani Blaire (14)

Nowembabazi Brandon (11)

Busingye Patience (49)

Kicoco Benson (55)

Assimwe Pauson (40)

Basisha Richard (34), a Rwandan national

Ninsima Tracey

Maate says that the bus was traveling from Kampala to Kabale District with passengers on board. Upon reaching Rwabahazi Cell, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, knocking a female pedestrian walking along the shoulder of the road toward Rwahi in Ntungamo District. The bus then veered into a water trench and overturned, injuring both the passengers and the

Maate says that the scene was visited by the District Traffic Officer (DTO) of Rukiga District and a team, who documented the incident and prepared a sketch plan.

“All injured victims were initially taken to Rotom Health Centre, while some were later referred to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment”. Maate said.

He noted that statements from eyewitnesses have been recorded, and the bus has been towed to Rukiga Central Police Station for safe custody pending inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles (IOV).

