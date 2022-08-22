12 people dead after sharing bottle of waragi

Reports from Arua City indicates that 12 people have so far died after sharing a bottle of waragi while in a local bar.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile regional police spokesperson revealed that immediately after drinking the deadly waragi, the victims unconscious and started to die one by one while others passed on in hospital.

Those have been identified dead includeNelson Awuzu , the LC two chairman of Dadawu cell, Isaac Alioni aged 47 years,Dick Edamara, Gordon Tito, a security guard; Titus Awudele and Cosmas Karibu.

The people started dieing on August 18th in Zambia cell, Mvara ward.

One of the survivor, Andeku Alija, 53, a primary teacher and resident of Zambia Cell Mvara ward was Sunday discharged from Arua Main hospital upon recovery.

Police has so far established that the factory is not certified by the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics. Both the bar and factory have so far been closed.