LOVE & BETRAYAL! Geraldine’s explosive love letter to Apollo leaks as she brands lawyer an “insensible, manipulative, confused ” lad who “slashed her heart in one stroke, leaving her to bleed”…

They may not be together today, but a leaked love letter between Geraldine and Apollo shows it was real while it lasted.

This newspaper has obtained a love letter between the couple written weeks before it ended in tears for Geraldine when Apollo made it clear to her that there was someone else in his life and not her.

And the handwritten ballad from Geraldine to Apollo proves that before everything fell apart, the couple’s love was stronger than ever.

She is full of regrets and felt to have been betrayed by her lover, Apollo.

Just like Susan M. Campbell’s ‘THE COUPLES JOURNEY LOVE & BETRAYAL’ the love letter explores the many forms of betrayal Geraldine experienced at the hands of ‘manipulative’ Apollo.

She reminisces about the old days together, however, hopes to heal the wounds of the betrayal, and goes on to reveal steps she is taking to forgive herself and the heartless lover.

Apollo and Geraldine are well known and respected citizens in this country but for legal reasons we shall not mention their second names for now.

But according to the letter, Apollo appears to be a lawyer as this line points out; “…And when the lawyer in you speaks sometimes, it is always wrapped around paradoxes and anecdotes that always left me even more confused….”

The letter also suggests that the two were living separately (each had a home) but often met for romps and other things people in love do. It is also clear that they had children in those homes.

Simply put they were either cheating on their respective spouses, or they were single parents, or they were divorcees, or they had lost their spouses.

Apollo hails from the Walusimbi family, according to the letter.

However, after two years, it ended in tears.

“…What a perfect moment you chose to tell me about her. I never knew you to be insensible but you surprised me. It was so unfair of you to suggest my ka match box on that day, at that moment and you chose to fire at me.

“…If you knew you were committed elsewhere, why, why? Besides, I was so used to our ka “flat” but sweet friendship anyway. Mukwano, you got my little heart in the palm of your hands and slashed it open in one stroke, leaving me to bleed. I cannot find the words to describe the pain, my humble suggestion to you- never subject anyone’s daughter to anything like this again. It hurts real badly, it's still better to have loved and lost…” Geraldine writes.

We have understood that Apollo left Geraldine for a top banker and they have already legalised bonks. Geraldine is also now a powerful official in Museveni’s Government. This is a story for another day.

Below is the letter verbatim, read on:

20th Feb. 2021

19:18pm

My dear Apollo

I write this letter with a heavy heart. I write so you can understand that I’m human first before a woman. I would like very much for you to take a moment and think about this.

We met in very difficult and peculiar circumstances. I know that good people make an effort to support others in their most challenging life moments.

When I saw you, I saw a broken but strong girl-dad, an emotionally shaken family man who wanted to step out for fresh air, change of environment perhaps, change of circles, networks, friends, conversations? I wasn’t sure, neither thinking much.

However, if I served a purpose of filling any of those gaps in your life, I’m glad I did, and I’m grateful.

I have come to learn, and convinced that I may not catch a moment for a meaningful chat about “us’. It’s been two years since we “met” so I think I know a bit about you in that sense, and so I write….

We somehow clicked as friends. Our children got to know each other, we met our families and friends including parents. You were always pleasant.

Unbelievably flawless, we ran into all sorts of mischief, some crazy, some sweet, some simply insane. I remember once we ran out of our homes in the middle of the night to go clubbing like teenagers do.

We danced till morning then ran back to our homes fearing the kids would wake up to realize we didn’t go to bed with them. We had half and full dinners, went for parties and boat rides. You sang to me ‘Perfect” by “Ed Sheeran, new year of 2002 at the beach with fireworks all around us, reflecting beautifully on the gentle still waters of Lake Victoria.

I could see you, even as you read the words of the song from your phone, clutching at your eye glasses and sounding off-pitch, it was still perfect- a moment hard to forget. Twice you whispered slowly and softly in my ears and told me that you loved me.

I felt special; I shall not even start on those crazy dance videos we shared. Oh and when I see you dance maganda, I still die “each” time as you handle your waist with a lot of care. The skinny, sexy girls you always send me – “obukazi obutono.”

The beautifully selected dedications and all our bu songs will forever be etched in the deepest memory of my heart. You made me feel emotional. Your God-given smile still amazes me.

You always lifted and supported me where I fell short sometimes. You encouraged and walked with me even when you didn’t have to.

You overlooked my imperfections and helped me get better. You never let me miss the nice things you know I loved the most. The flowers, the beautiful places and nice people.

You pushed me to reach out and meet new friends, real friends, lifetime friends. You unreservedly supported my sisters, never forgetting their birthdays and presents, sometimes teaching them how to ride a bicycle, giving them the biggest hugs every time you came home to see us, letting them run around your house like crazy and sometimes hosting us for dinners.

You supported my small business, your humility, generosity, self-discipline and personality are admirable. Most importantly, you always let me be, and these are the things I see in yourself. I could not ask for a better friend, therefore I thank you.

We have a unique and rare friendship. Friends’ fond of each other but never really got to know each other well enough to “talk” heart to heart. And for a long time, we somehow enjoyed each other’s company but a distance; only close enough to steal a few intimate moments but distant enough not to tick tock.

And when the lawyer in you speaks sometimes, it is always wrapped around paradoxes and anecdotes that always left me even more confused. And just when I thought I got you, you always came back with those contagious kisses that wiped out everything I thought I understood.

Then I was convinced at some stage that you were more confused than me. I saw you watch me struggle helplessly with this dilemma in silence. I may never know why, and surprisingly, you still “hang” around me- your perfect seat-filler, you fix and perfect decoy.

I don’t know, I’m sorry if I sound awful but allow me to speak my mind since we are friends right?

Your subsequent explanation of you protecting me really didn’t catch. Did you get things mixed up dear? The most true and most perfect protection if you had the will would have been zero intimacy in our friendship and we just be friends. That would have painlessly lasted a lifetime, I believe.

And when the time would have come for you and your zing, we would have a nice welcome for her. But no, we instead took the more complex route and you my dear Apollo, were in the lead.

With your 1,000 unfinished conversations, stories and plans that never came to fruition, you created a mental/psychological distance between us that left me empty and lonely most times; the only real single reason I could find to let you go.

Oh, and some degree of self-convenience. Not sure what to make of it- may feel as cliché as far way back.

Mukwano, if you find anything offensive in this letter or something I did wrong inadvertently along the way or not to your standards and expectations, I’m very sorry…because our friendship means a lot to me, I have endeavored to let you know how I feel, so I write…

What a perfect moment you chose to tell me about her. I never knew you to be insensible but you surprised me. It was so unfair of you to suggest my ka match box on that day, at that moment and you chose to fire at me.

If you knew you were committed elsewhere, why, why? Besides, I was so used to our ka “flat” but sweet friendship anyway. Mukwano, you got my little heart in the palm of your hands and slashed it open in one stroke, leaving me to bleed. I cannot find the words to describe the pain, my humble suggestion to you- never subject anyone’s daughter to anything like this again. It hurts real badly, it's still better to have loved and lost…

And btw, last Thursday when we walked with our Black Label friends, I was happy you came along. But also happy you declined Johnnie Walker, Blue Label. Try staying away from it for a month. If she knows how to “ride”, you shall enjoy the rides of your life.

Anyway, it all dawned on me a week later, what all this meant to me, to us, and to our friends. In the coming weeks, I shall be working hard to keep me on the road, some kind of downtime for sobriety, and move things with my little ones.

I know you will understand and support me. We could have discussed how to handle it together, but I guess we shall leave it to chance as we have done in the past. Of course I will miss you terribly.

I still need you in my life as a friend. Maybe you need me too, I don’t know. But the one thing I know for sure, you too need the emotional space to build and nurture the good thing you have going on right now.

And once again, from the bottom of my heart, I wish you the very best and a beautiful relationship with your ride or die. You have my support and prayers as you start this beautiful journey of your lives.

I intend to continue with the FKM wife search committee, OGB and the Regent business. I’m banking on your support and prayers too.

Taata, ne Mama Walusimbi mwagala nnyo nga naye bwan’jagala always. I pray your girls shine and make you proud. I hope to be a witness of the fruits of your efforts someday.

My regards to the rest of the family, I still love flowers just like you.

You are in my thoughts,

Geraldine.

Please: Burn after reading.

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com