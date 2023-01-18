Police’s Statement on Ugandan Pastor who reportedly raped,robbed Latvian National

The Uganda Police Deputy PRO Claire S. Nabakka has revealed details of the arrest of Joseph Collins Twahirwa on allegations of raping a Latvian national Saulite Anda.

Uganda Police Deputy PRO Claire S. Nabakka addressing media

On 5th January 2023, a complaint was lodged at CID Head Quarters, Kibuli by one Saulite Anda a Latvian National residing at Lukulu Zone Makindye Division, Kampala district then.

She was invited to Uganda for a tour by one Pentecostal Pastor Twahirwa Joseph Collins of the MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL located at Bugoloobi.

Upon her arrival at his home in Bugoloobi on the early morning of 12th December 2022, she alleges to have been raped and her money 400 Euros and 300 USD, Passport LV4336528 and Visa No. 251989399 confiscated by the Pastor.

The victim first recorded a case at Jinja Road Police station and a General Enquiry File (GEF) was opened up. The suspect was summoned and he was able to hand over her travel documents and signed for Ugandan shillings which she could not understand.

That she was tormented by Police Officers at Jinja Road who allegedly roughed her up and locked her in a cell and later made to sign an additional statement acknowledging receipt of the payment of all her money and withdrawal of the case against the Pastor.

The CID Headquarters has since taken over the investigations. The suspect was summoned, made a statement and given a Police Bond. Our best team is on this and will investigate the matter to its conclusion. The file has been forwarded to State Attorney for legal advice.

Key developments;

The Police bond of the suspect was cancelled and is now under Police custody. On 15th January 2023, three police officers at Jinja road that acted unprofessionally have been arrested and are to be charged with Irregular conduct, under Code 12, sec 44 of the Police Act. These include; 33200 D/Sgt Oyera Doreen, 37383 D/Cpl Akite Judith, and 46633 D/Cpl Ailigat Joyce. The victim has been transferred to a safe and convenient accommodation to ensure her safety. Her travel has been extended at the cost of the state to allow thorough investigations.

We call on all those that may have similar complaints against the Pastor to report to CID Hqtrs for further investigation.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts