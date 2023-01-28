PLE 2022: Schools with 4 in 4 named
The results released by the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, show that 150 schools had at least a student scoring aggregate 4.
Below are some of the top schools with 4 in 4;
|Position
|School
|Number of 4s
|1
|Hillside Primary School
|99
|2
|Hormisdallen Day School
|46
|3
|Mother Manjeri Primary School
|38
|4
|Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza
|35
|5
|Kassan Junior School
|28
|6
|El-Shaddai Primary School
|25
|7
|Little Muheji Primary School, Nansana
|23
|8
|Namugongo Girls Primary School
|21
|9
|Seeta Junior School, Mbalala
|18
|10
|Victorious Primary School Mukono
|18
|11
|Bishop Asili Mem. Nursery primary School
|16
|12
|Kampala Parents School
|16
|13
|Leo’s Junior Primary School
|16
|14
|Nkokonjeru Primary School
|16
|15
|Hormisdallen Kirinya Primary School
|13
|16
|Kampala Quality Primary School
|12
|17
|Good Times Kawaala Primary School
|10
|18
|Mother Ludia Primary School
|9
|19
|Esteem Junior School, Wakiso
|8
|20
|Mother Care Primary School
|8
The exams were conducted between November 8th and 9th 2022, with a total of 832,810 candidates registered from 14,153 examination centers. Of these, 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.
Of these, 583,769 were funded under the Universal Primary Education-UPE program, and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.
According to UNEB, a total of 114,617 (representing 12.1%) passed in division in 2022 compared to 81,864 (representing 11%) in the same division in 2020.
However, it also important to note that there was an increase in the number of candidates who registered for PLE exams.
A total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centres registered for the PLE exams in 2022 compared to 749,761 in 2020
Schools have been ordered not to increase fees
· S1 Selection Feb 2 & 3 at UMA hall
· S1 First Term starts Feb 20
According to UNEB, there was an overall improvement in the general performance of the PLE compared to last year.