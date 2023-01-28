PLE 2022: Schools with 4 in 4 named

The results released by the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, show that 150 schools had at least a student scoring aggregate 4.

Below are some of the top schools with 4 in 4;

PositionSchoolNumber of 4s
1Hillside Primary School99
2Hormisdallen Day School46
3Mother Manjeri Primary School38
4Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza35
5Kassan Junior School28
6El-Shaddai Primary School25
7Little Muheji Primary School, Nansana23
8Namugongo Girls Primary School21
9Seeta Junior School, Mbalala18
10Victorious Primary School Mukono18
11Bishop Asili Mem. Nursery primary School16
12Kampala Parents School16
13Leo’s Junior Primary School16
14Nkokonjeru Primary School16
15Hormisdallen Kirinya Primary School13
16Kampala Quality Primary School12
17Good Times Kawaala Primary School10
18Mother Ludia Primary School9
19Esteem Junior School, Wakiso8
20Mother Care Primary School8

The exams were conducted between November 8th and 9th 2022, with a total of 832,810 candidates registered from 14,153 examination centers. Of these, 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.

Of these, 583,769 were funded under the Universal Primary Education-UPE program, and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.

According to UNEB, a total of 114,617 (representing 12.1%) passed in division in 2022 compared to 81,864 (representing 11%) in the same division in 2020.

However, it also important to note that there was an increase in the number of candidates who registered for PLE exams.

A total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centres registered for the PLE exams in 2022 compared to 749,761 in 2020

Schools have been ordered not to increase fees

· S1 Selection Feb 2 & 3 at UMA hall

· S1 First Term starts Feb 20

According to UNEB, there was an overall improvement in the general performance of the PLE compared to last year.

