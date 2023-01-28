PLE 2022: Schools with 4 in 4 named

The results released by the Minister of Education, Janet Museveni, show that 150 schools had at least a student scoring aggregate 4.

Below are some of the top schools with 4 in 4;

Position School Number of 4s 1 Hillside Primary School 99 2 Hormisdallen Day School 46 3 Mother Manjeri Primary School 38 4 Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza 35 5 Kassan Junior School 28 6 El-Shaddai Primary School 25 7 Little Muheji Primary School, Nansana 23 8 Namugongo Girls Primary School 21 9 Seeta Junior School, Mbalala 18 10 Victorious Primary School Mukono 18 11 Bishop Asili Mem. Nursery primary School 16 12 Kampala Parents School 16 13 Leo’s Junior Primary School 16 14 Nkokonjeru Primary School 16 15 Hormisdallen Kirinya Primary School 13 16 Kampala Quality Primary School 12 17 Good Times Kawaala Primary School 10 18 Mother Ludia Primary School 9 19 Esteem Junior School, Wakiso 8 20 Mother Care Primary School 8

The exams were conducted between November 8th and 9th 2022, with a total of 832,810 candidates registered from 14,153 examination centers. Of these, 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.

Of these, 583,769 were funded under the Universal Primary Education-UPE program, and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates. According to UNEB, a total of 114,617 (representing 12.1%) passed in division in 2022 compared to 81,864 (representing 11%) in the same division in 2020. However, it also important to note that there was an increase in the number of candidates who registered for PLE exams. A total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centres registered for the PLE exams in 2022 compared to 749,761 in 2020 Schools have been ordered not to increase fees · S1 Selection Feb 2 & 3 at UMA hall · S1 First Term starts Feb 20 According to UNEB, there was an overall improvement in the general performance of the PLE compared to last year.

