TAIL MASTER! Total Uganda official linked to sexy female manager

Advertisements

A top official at TotalEnergies Uganda has officially been crowned a tail master.

So, in case you happen to bump into a group of two or three staffers whispering at Total’s office corridors just know the shenanigans between this top official and a hot female manager—both names withheld for now—is one of the topics. You can call them Dan and Kats. It is an office secret.

This official has been working with Total for more than ten years but not particularly in Uganda but other affiliates outside. He was however posted to Uganda at the height of Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisements

Since a man eateth where he worketh, so, Dan had to eat from his juniors.

Whereas he has been linked to several babes both at Total and other corporate companies around town as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication, he seems to have hit a gold mine in Kats.

Kats who is in her late 30s is at manager level with vast experience in marketing. She too has been at Total Uganda for more than ten years.

But she now also seems to be enjoying every bit with Dan and she has since warned other equally juicy female staffers to stay in their lane or else they face a sack and other consequences.

We are told the two can sometimes be mistaken for wife and husband.

That whenever they get a private opportunity together—kisses , cuddling , sex quickies/marathons follow depending on where they are—office, washroom, car or a hotel both in Kampala, upcountry or abroad.

Watch this space for the duo’s sex secrets and the whole sex network at Total!

READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author