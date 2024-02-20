Minister Musasizi commission Ugx 170m agricultural store in Rubanda

By Moses Agaba



Rubanda

Henry MusasiziThe State Minister for Finance ( General Duties) has commissioned a Ugx 170 million agricultural store for farmers in Karukara ,Hamurwa Town Council in Rubanda District.

The store, supported under the Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP), aims to enhance the productivity and production of rice, maize, beans, cassava and coffee in Uganda.

ACDP is a six-year government project intended to empower farmers to demand and access critical inputs for intensification of production with a resulted increase in marketable volumes.

The Rwara Kweyamba group received Shs114 million from the government with farmers contributing Shs56 million towards the joint venture.

Musasizi, who is also the MP for Rubanda East constituency, said it is one of the project that the Ministry of Finance funds as an intervention to facilitate agricultural production by providing storage.

He said in the future when there is availability of electricity then machines can be installed to facilitate value addition for the agricultural produce.

“Rubanda is mainly known for growing Irish potatoes, beans and sorghum, we want our people to store their Irish and beans here, as they wait to be transported to the final market,” the minister said.

He said it was his role as a leader to regularly meet with them in order to talk about development in Rubanda as well as the progress government is making and also to find ways on how the Rubanda people can find ways to tap into money economy.

The Agriculture Cluster Development Project operates in 57 districts across the country, grouped into cluster based on agricultural zones.

The selected Agricultural enterprises for the cluster are Maizi,beans and coffee.

