KABALE: 3 juveniles committed to high court over aggravated robbery

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

The Kabale Grade I Magistrate Julius Mutabazi has committed three juveniles accused of aggravated robbery   to the High Court for trial.

The trio Innocent Niwagaba, Tadeo Aharikundira alias Kiboneire and Javila Amanya all residents of  Rushaki ward  in Kabale municipality   appeared before Grade 1 magistrate  Julius  Mutabazi  who did not allow them to plead to charges because the lower court   lacks jurisdiction to try capital offences.

According to the charge-sheet statement presented to the court by  prosecution  led by  Rachael Nkwanzi  that  told court that Tadeo Aharikundira  alias Kiboneire, 16, and  a casual laborer, Javila Amanya, 15 and Innocent Niwagaba, 16, both students on January 21st , 2024 at Omwibaare  Cell in Rushaki  ward Kabale municipality Omwibale  Cell in Rushaki  ward Kabale municipality  waylaid Robert  Saturday Tumwesigye at  Kiruruma River bridge at around  10.30pm and robbed him off  Ugx 300.000 and two Techno smart phones all valued  at Ugx 400,000  after hitting him using a forked  hoe on the head contrary to section 285/286 of the penal code act.

Prosecution told the court that on that fateful evening, Tumwesigye was coming from Rushaki ward to Kigongi ward with a friend, one Tobias.

At Kiruruma bridge they found four men armed with a forked hoe and a machete who immediately hit Tumwesigye on the head and robbed him.

Tadeo ran away to call for help.

The suspects later fled the scene but were identified.

This came after Rachel Nkwanzi the prosecutor informed court that investigations in this matter are complete and served the accused with indictment copies.

He asked the court to commit the accused persons to the High Court for trial since the state had already gathered enough evidence to sustain prosecution against them.

His worship Mutabazi then committed the trio to the high court for trial.

They were sent on remand at the Kabale regional remand home on Kikungiri hill, Kabale Municipality.

