HEALTH: Ugandan medic claims to have developed prototypes that are candidate cures for HIV & Cancer, seeks funding

Dear Ugandans,

News stories that you watch, read or listen to nowadays are full of bad things, corruption and deprivation of human rights dominating headlines recently. I beg to draw your attention for a few minutes and tell you what should concern you most at this moment because if you are not already an unknowing victim you could be a real one in the near future, or somebody close to you might be susceptible.

In 2020 when the country was locked down to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, I offered to defend the country with a prototype that was quickly developed in my laboratory. At that time, there were no vaccines for the pandemic and medical personnel had to repurpose drugs that were already licensed to treat Covid-19 patients.

Since at that time the pandemic was known not to have a cure, and till this day no one has claimed to have its cure, my attempt to reach out to the Ministry of Health with my prototype got me behind bars for 84 hours.

Truth be told, my approach was wrong and I do apologize for it. I thank each and every one of you, who despite not knowing me or even being scientists, advocated for my release from police detention and expressed the desire to have my prototype tested; most importantly, I thank His Excellency the President for a directive that made me unconditionally released from detention.

As time went on, several pharmaceutical companies had their Covid-19 vaccines approved and in Uganda a good proportion of the population got vaccinated, and early this year I heard over a local radio station an announcement by the Ministry of Health calling for people to get booster doses of the vaccine, which I think shows the care they have for the population.

However, I have been reading some scientific literature on the effects of these vaccines and the conclusions are not nice, which is why I begged for your careful attention.

There are reports that vaccinated people have become more susceptible to diseases, which leaves me imagining the vulnerability of HIV positive individuals.

Also, because of mRNA vaccines, incidences of cancer have increased and those who were already on treatment for cancer have experienced treatment failures and their conditions worsened within a very short period.

If these findings are generalized and applied to the Ugandan context, then there is a very big reason to worry. This is not scaremongering, please do a simple web search and you will be able to verify what I am saying in this write up.

The scary part is that our healthcare system is unable to effectively handle these situations, which has seen many fly out of the country for better treatment; worst of it all is that most of those who flew for better treatments abroad returned either dead or died shortly thereafter, meaning wherever they went there was no cure for cancer. Many of you can attest to this.

Of course, the media only shares news stories on the fallen that were part of the upper echelon of the society, those at the bottom die daily unnoticed except by their families.

Moreover, going abroad for treatment requires deep pockets that very few can afford but because of the empathy we have for those afflicted, I have seen campaigns aimed at raising funds to support the afflicted poor, which is a good thing though not everyone has a rich social network from which to get this kind of support.

At this point, I extend my sincere gratitude to those soldiers who wore branded vests and took part in marathons aimed at raising awareness and funds for the management of this health problem, your tactic is good! As for me, I am shooting at the frontline, the laboratory.

The good news that I have for you is that my laboratory has developed prototypes that are candidate cures for HIV and cancer. On 23rd August 2021 I met with the National Drug Authority over these prototypes and they were very welcoming of the idea of having them clinically trialed.

In fact, I was told that as of that time the NDA had not had any Uganda-made product clinically tried so these prototypes would be the pioneers.

However, I was also given a checklist of requirements that call for heavy financial investment, which as an individual I could not, and still cannot, afford.

I am therefore reaching out to you that we make history together and give hope to the HIV infected and cancer afflicted. Whether as an individual or a corporate entity, your support is welcome; whether an equity investment into my biotech or a donation, your fund is very much needed.

The amount that is required to prime these prototypes for the next level is pocket-change for some of you. If I knew you I would approach you directly but since I do not know who you are and where to find you, I have decided to make my cause known in the public domain.

I look forward to the day that I will meet you and share with you details on this exciting science.

Yours truly,

Robert Mijumbi

Biological Scientist and Entrepreneur

www.biobert.net

[email protected]

+256715332824

The views expressed here belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of the Red Pepper. Send your opinion, complaint, feedback, and letter to [email protected] or call/text / WhatsApp 0777959024. Anonymous writers must indicate the reason.

About Post Author