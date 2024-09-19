Money lender moves to arrest, attach Ex-Buganda Katikkiro Walusimbi property over sh305m debt

Ex-Buganda Kattikiro, John Baptist Walusimbi risks arrest and jail for failure to pay over Shs305m debt.

Walusimbi has reportedly been severally served with an intention to use notices by debt collectors (JBM CONSULTANTS, BAILIFFS & AUCTIONEERS) acting on behalf of their client Micheal Hadoke, a city money lender.

It is alleged that on June 15, 2024, Walusimbi approached Hadoke for a loan.

He was supposed to pay back shs 277,500,000 (interest inclusive) after one month.

However Walusimbi is yet to pay back.

“It’s well within your knowledge that our client advanced to you a friendly loan for business purposes which you duly acknowledged receipt and it was agreed that you pay back the loan within a period of one (1) month i.e. on the 15th day of July, 2024. (Copy of the loan agreement is attached hereto marked as annexure “A”). That you have to-date deliberately refused to pay our client despite several reminders from our client,” one of the notices read in part.

It further adds: “You are further notified that failure to comply with this notice within the stipulated time will lead to commencement of harsh recovery action against you which will include but not limited to arresting you and attaching your properties with recourse of court. This will cause both great embarrassment and financial loss to you.”

The bailiffs are also demanding sh27,750,000, being debt collection fees and disbursement hence making a total of sh 305,350,000.

They say all these will depend on his “quick response towards this matter.”

“Take further notice, that should you adamantly intentionally, ignorantly and or negligently choose to ignore the contents of this letter, we shall not hesitate to unleash all the legal machinery before us against you for recovery of the same. We hope that you will act responsibly and pay up; otherwise you stand to be condemned in heavy costs to your chagrin and perpetual regret. Treat this ultimatum with the seriousness it deserves, as there shall be no further warning. Stand duly warned!!”

The notice has also been copied to Lubega & Co. Advocates.

We are told Pope Paul Memorial Hotel in Ndeeba is the hunting ground for money lenders looking for desperate senior citizens looking for quick loans and most of the deals are sealed from there as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication.

And curiously these money lending deals are reportedly sealed by fortune hunters posing as these senior citizens’ handlers (read hangers on) who go on to invest in imaginary gold businesses only to be scammed.

Eng. JB Walusimbi handed over to Peter Mayiga in 2013 after serving the Kingdom for close to 23 years.

Sources say Walusimbi has been struggling financially for some time.

He has reportedly sent several emissaries to the State House for financial bailout but all in vain.

He has reportedly told those close to him that a mere ministerial appointment is also enough to salvage him financially.

Those pushing for his ministerial appointment are confident of his vast experience and can help in mending ties between Buganda and the ruling NRM government.

Walusimbi has been contacted for a comment.

DEAR READER,

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TREATED UNFAIRLY BY ANY OF UGANDA’S COMMERCIAL BANKS, MDIs, MONEY LENDERS, SACCOs OR OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS (credit unions, insurance companies, and investment companies)? TELL US YOUR STORY! CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP: 0777959024 OR EMAIL: [email protected] WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author