Gen. Saleh directs Kenzo, Eddy to handle musicians, socialites disturbing his peace in Gulu

The national Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) has banned musicians and socialites from flocking Gulu city, where many of them have been camping for days, with hopes of seeking audience with him to present their problems.

Following the development, Gen. Saleh has since directed Uganda Musicians Federation (UMF) president Edirisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo to handle their matters, stating that their presence in Gulu disrupts his work and development projects in Northern Uganda.

Gen. Salim Saleh issued the directive to Kenzo through a written message that was shared on the OWC social media platforms on Friday stating thus;

“Presidential Advisor @ Creatives & President Uganda National Musicians’ Associations.Please handle the musicians who are flocking to Gulu for Xmas festivities shows. They are interfering with my work in Northern Uganda.”

We have since established that several Ugandan musicians have been camping in Gulu for the past few days hoping to meet Gen. Saleh to ask him for financial assistance, under the guise of staging entertainment festivities in Gulu city and other parts of the country during the festive season.

Besides Kenzo however, sources at OWC have revealed that Gen. Saleh also tasked Eddy Kirabila, the president of socialites in Uganda, to handle all the influencers and bloggers who have been camping in Gulu for days, wanting to meet him over the same matter.

Kilabila, who heads the Uganda Socialites Association (USA) with offices in Munyonyo and is the Coordinator OWC in Kampala, is already in Gulu, where he is undertaking his duties as directed by General.

“The General is currently so busy with implementing government projects in Northern Uganda so, he has directed me and Kenzo to handle this matter,” Kilabila said in a phone call.

He added that; “He has tasked all the musicians, socialites and promoters to channel their problems through their respective federations and associations. So, I am coordinating with Kenzo to effectively execute the General’s directives.”

It should be noted that Gen. Saleh has been supportive of the music and creatives industry and has over the years extended financial support to several artists through the OWC poverty alleviation programs.

He is also on record for having extended support, both financial and relief items to artists during the COVID-19 lockdown that led to a clampdown on the music industry for almost two years.

