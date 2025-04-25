NTUNGAMO: Men tipped on family responsibilities as WACSOF launches REAL Fathers Project

By Octavius Tunanukye

NTUNGAMO: Men have been reminded to focus on their family responsibilities and mentor the young generation for effective social development.

The call was made by Ntungamo District Vice Chairperson LCV- Kigongo Asuman at the official launch of the REAL Fathers Project, a program funded by Western Ankole Civil Society Forum -(WACSOF), held in the District Council Hall on Thursday.

Advertisements

Established in November 2005, WACSOF was registered as a non-governmental organization in May 2006 after signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), affirming sub implementation agreement with Impact and Innovations Development Centre (IIDC) in 6 Ankole Sub-regional Districts of Bushenyi, Buhweju,Sheema, Mitooma, Ntungamo and Rwampara where there are notable cases of intimate partner violence, attributed to more empowerment of women than men.

Kigongo noted that a number of men have been abandoned in their families upon failure to keep their affection, signaling family related violence.

Speaking to councilors, Edward Natamba, the Ntungamo District project officer, noted that the REAL Fathers program seeks to prepare and transform young boys into Responsible, Engaged and Reliable fathers at their early stages when they are expected to have fresh memories that can transform their lives.

He said that mentorship groups will be formed around 17 selected Sub-county levels with in Ntungamo District and every trainee will be asked to mentor at least 5 young children for quick sensitisation of the program across the 54 districts in different regions of Lango,Teso,Bunyoro,Buganda, Busoga and Ankole.

The WACSOF and REAL Father projects Manager Carol Naamara highlighted that the program targets 13,098 young fathers between 16-25 years and their spouses with at least a first born child below three years in selected Districts and will advance to all 13 Ankole sub-region including Rubirizi, Mbarara,Kiruhura,Kazo, Ibanda, and Isingiro District.

Namara affirmed that a team of Sub-county community development officers (CDOs) will be selected and fully supported to mentor young boys towards development and effective functionality at all levels.

She disclosed that the program comes at a time where women have been empowered more than men, setting gaps for escalating family-related conflicts that could be curbed by training children at their early childhood.

While addressing councilors, the Assistant RDC Ntungamo District Jimmy Tashobya acknowledged the campaign noting that it is the first of its kind in the district.

He called upon all local, religious, cultural and political leaders to embrace and support the project, amid the government’s commitment to curb family related challenges across the country.

About Post Author