WE GOT HIM: Terrorist behind American tourist kidnap in Uganda in 2019 nabbed

By Moses Agaba

Kanungu: 30 year old man suspected to be among the people that in 2019 kidnapped and took hostage an American tourist in Ishasha sector in Queen Elizabeth National parkin Kanungu has been arrested.

Major Kiconco Tabaro the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces -UPDF 2 Infantry Division Public Information officer confirmed the arrest and identified the suspect as Derrick Memory, 30 , from Karukara trading center, Rukarara village, Kihembe Sub county in Kanungu. He was arrested by joint UPDF and police operation on Sunday morning.

Major Tabaro says that Memory is suspected to have participated in the kidnap and taking hostage of an American tourist Kimberly Sue Endecott at Katooke gate along Ishasha Sector in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kanungu District on 2 April, 2019.

He says that he has been hiding in Eastern DRC, allegedly working very closely with armed criminal gangs in Buganza, Nyamirima, Kasoso and as far as Goma. He has been among those wanted for crimes committed when the American tourist and her driver were kidnapped and ransom of $500,00 demanded.

Major Tabaro says that on Sunday morning, around 3am , on his arrest, wild animal products and military items were found in his possession. Meanwhile, he has been sneaking into Uganda through porous border in areas of Rwamagali and Bukunkulima and we have been monitoring his movements since April 2019.

“He will provide us with useful information on cross border activities of criminal nature and which have a bearing on our border Security,” Tabaro said.

“Those with criminal intent on our tourism will be be dealt with decisively. We continue to appeal to our communities neighboring National Parks and other vital areas to desist from engaging in activities which put wildlife into danger. Also participating in activities which sabotage tourism is punishable by laws of Uganda Otherwise, our border with DRC and National Parks remain peaceful with usual activities going on very well.”

