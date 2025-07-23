DRC CONFLICT: Fighting Persists in North Kivu Between M23 and Wazalendo Despite Doha Agreement

By Defraise Enosh Muhindo

Goma, July 22, 2025: Intense clashes between the M23 rebel group and Wazalendo militias, the Nduma pour la Defense du Congo (NDC-Renové) and their allied forces, have continued in the Masisi territory of North Kivu and Walungu in South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as of July 22, 2025.

The fighting, which began on July 20, just one day after the signing of a peace agreement in Doha, has deepened doubts about the accord’s viability, as both sides have failed to honor its terms.

According to local residents, the clashes started at approximately 4 a.m. on July 20 in the villages of Nyamitwitwi, Lushebere, and Kausa, along the Masisi-Sake axis. A source on the ground reported that the Wazalendo, specifically the NDC-Renové and their allies, initiated the attack on M23 positions. The rebels responded with heavy and light weaponry, leading to sustained fighting that has spread to parts of Rutshuru and Walikale territories.

As of July 22, 2025, local residents confirm that the confrontations are still ongoing, with no immediate signs of cessation.The violence has severely disrupted daily life, halting socio-economic activities and suspending traffic along the Masisi-Sake road.

Entire communities have been uprooted, with thousands fleeing toward Sake and Goma in search of safety. Local residents describe scenes of panic, with families abandoning their homes amid the sound of gunfire. The exact number of casualties remains unclear due to the inaccessibility of the conflict zones, but the scale of displacement is significant, with reports indicating that thousands of people were displaced in the week prior to July 19 due to related violence in North Kivu.

The Doha Agreement Under Strain ?

The fighting comes in the wake of a declaration of principles signed on July 19, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, between the DRC government and M23 representatives. The agreement, brokered through Qatari mediation, aimed to establish a ceasefire and lay the groundwork for lasting peace in eastern DRC. However, the immediate resumption and continuation of hostilities now entering their third day have raised serious concerns about the commitment of both parties to the accord.

Local residents and observers note that the rapid escalation of violence suggests deeper challenges, including unresolved tensions and a lack of mutual trust. The Doha agreement, while a diplomatic step forward, appears to have been undermined by the actions of both the Wazalendo and M23, casting uncertainty over its potential to deliver meaningful peace.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The ongoing clashes have intensified the humanitarian crisis in North Kivu, where civilians remain the primary victims. Displaced families, many fleeing with little more than what they can carry, have sought refuge in already strained areas like Goma and Sake. The disruption of local markets and transportation routes has led to shortages of food and other essentials, further compounding the challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

Local residents report that the persistent fighting has created an atmosphere of fear, with many unsure when or if they will be able to return to their homes. The scale of displacement and the lack of immediate humanitarian aid highlight the urgent need for intervention to address the growing crisis.

The continued violence in Masisi and surrounding areas underscores the fragility of peace efforts in eastern DRC. The Doha agreement, intended as a framework for de-escalation, has so far failed to halt the fighting, raising questions about its implementation and the willingness of armed groups to engage in meaningful dialogue. As clashes persist, the international community faces mounting pressure to support mediation efforts and protect civilian lives.

For the people of Kivu, the ongoing conflict represents a continuation of a decades-long struggle, with the promise of peace overshadowed by the reality of sustained violence. The road to stability remains uncertain, as both sides show little sign of adhering to the Doha accord.

What’s next ? Remain with us you will get to know.

