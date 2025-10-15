RAE NATTIE UNLEASHED! From Video Queen to Music Scene — New Single “Body Talk” Set to Shake Kampala! 

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Hold onto your wigs and waistlines — the queen of music videos is stepping out from behind the lights and into the spotlight! Rae Nattie, the stunner who has graced screens across East Africa, is about to drop her own musical bombshell — and trust us, it’s going to be HOT!

Born on April 4, 1999, Rae Nattie has been that face you can’t forget — serving beauty, body, and boss energy in videos for almost every big name in the game. We’re talking Bebe Cool, Sheebah Karungi, Eddy Kenzo, Harmonize, Chameleone, A Pass, B2C, Skales, Dax Vibes, Bruno K, John Blaq, Prince Omar, Weasel, Zex Bilangilangi, Pallaso, Sama Soja — the list reads like a Ugandan hit parade!

But guess what? Rae isn’t settling for being the sexy girl in someone else’s video anymore. She’s switching gears — from vixen to vocal powerhouse — and she’s already showing off her chops with the recently released track “Byo Tanalaba.”

“Byo Tanalaba” is a vibrant fusion of Afrobeat and Ugandan dancehall that proves Rae Nattie can hold her own on the mic. Smooth vocals, catchy rhythms, and a playful, confident delivery make it both radio-friendly and dancefloor-ready. The lyrics video that dropped alongside the song is already turning heads, giving fans a taste of Rae’s bold new direction.

But Rae isn’t stopping there. Her upcoming single “Body Talk” promises to be even hotter — a fusion of Afrobeat, dancehall, and sultry R&B, paired with a high-budget music video shoot set for next week in Kampala. Think bold fashion, cinematic storytelling, and a full-blown display of Rae Nattie as the star of her own story.

“I’ve learned so much from being in the background — how to read the camera, command presence, understand storytelling,” Rae told The Guardian Africa. “Now I’m ready to tell my story — in my voice, on my terms.”

Word in the studio corridors is that Dax Vibes has already been spotted vibing with her during early mixing sessions, and industry insiders hint that more secret collab deals are being cooked up behind closed doors.

Uganda’s music scene has been buzzing with fearless female voices lately — and Rae Nattie looks set to join the league of queens who own both the visuals and the vocals. But with her camera confidence, storytelling instincts, and that signature “it girl” energy — she might just be the next big problem for the charts!

As Kampala braces for the “Body Talk” video premiere, one thing is clear — Rae Nattie isn’t just stepping into the music world; she’s about to shake it to the core.

From screen siren to songbird — Rae Nattie is coming for everything, and she’s doing it her way.

Stay tuned, Kampala — the Body Talk era is about to begin!

