17 Slapped with Treason Charges Over Electric Infrastructure Vandalism

Seventeen suspects, including Joseph Ssemanda, Emmanuel Kato, and Yasin Mutyaba, have been charged with terrorism in Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court for vandalizing electricity infrastructure across Uganda.

The group, linked to attacks on power poles, cables, and high-voltage transmission lines, has been remanded to Luzira Prison until July 17th as investigations continue.

The attacks, spanning 2022 to May 2025, targeted power lines in Kampala, Luweero, Nakasongola, Mityana, Kiboga, and Mubende, causing widespread blackouts, disrupting key facilities like Luweero Industries and Nakasongola Military Hospital, and driving up repair costs.

The arrests are the result of a concerted joint operation by various security agencies and the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL), aimed at stemming a tide of economic sabotage that has plagued the nation.

The vandalism, which involved cutting transmission poles with power saws and stealing wires, aimed to intimidate the public and pressure the government for political and economic motives, authorities say. Some suspects were caught in the act during intelligence-led operations.

UEDCL has urged citizens to report suspicious activities near power installations to help protect the nation’s electricity supply.

As the case unfolds, the nation watches closely, with the government’s aggressive response raising questions about balancing security with justice in Uganda’s quest for a stable power future.

