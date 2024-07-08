19 MTN computers stolen, 3 arrested

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Three People have been arrested in connection with the theft of 19 computers of Horny high school junior in Northern division Kabale municipality causing uncertainty among teachers and learners.

A state-of-the-art computer laboratory was donated to the school by MTN Uganda in partnership with Sense International Uganda in November 2023.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesman confirmed the incident and identified suspects as Nicholas Muhwezi, a computer teacher at the school, Michael Mbabazi, a casual staff member and Philip Tushabomwe, an Askari.

It’s alleged that on July 7th , 2024 at about 11.30Pm of the night, at Rugarama cell, Northern Division Kabale Municipality in Kabale District,

Muhwezi Nicholas, Mbabazi Micheal, Tushabobwe Philip and others still at large, allegedly conspired and did break into Hornby high school junior and stole 19 school computers valued at Ugx 259,000,000.

He says that the real suspects trespassed to the school, with the help of some school staff, broke the windows and burglar proofs, and gained entry into the computer lab where they carried the alleged computers.

Maate says that the same night, watchman Tushabomwe Philip later went and called the head teacher one Beinomugisha Geoffrey whom he briefed on what had transpired but the head teacher was not satisfied with the explanations.

He went to Kabale police station where he reported the matter and a case of office breaking and theft was opened up.

He says that the scene of crime was visited and documented; the canine was introduced to the scene that led police to up to the road; 08 monitors were recovered and the three suspects arrested to help in investigations.

The head teacher of Hornby High School Primary says that the theft is a serious setback to the academic progress of learners who have physical disabilities.

About Post Author