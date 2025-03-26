2 Killed , 8 Injured in Namutumba  Road Crash

Two people have died, and 8 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Mazuba, Maganda Sub County, along the Iganga-Mbale Highway in Namutumba District on Tuesday.

Traffic Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Michael Kananura said the crash involved 3 vehicles including a Tata Lorry (UBQ 901S), a Toyota Hiace (UBJ 358P), and an unknown vehicle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the Toyota Hiace was traveling at high speed and attempted to overtake the Tata Lorry. To avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle, the driver of the Toyota Hiace swerved onto the side of the Tata Lorry, causing the lorry’s front driver’s corner to shear off the Hiace’s roof.

The Hiace then rolled multiple times, resulting in 2 fatalities and 8 injuries.

The injured victims were rushed to Iganga Hospital for medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to the hospital’s mortuary.

Police says the driver of the Toyota Hiace is currently at large, and investigations are ongoing.

