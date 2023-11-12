2 UPDF officers sentenced over Al Shabaab attack

It is alleged that on May 26, 2023, when Al-Shabaab attacked the base, the two majors could not encourage officers and men under their command

The General Court Martial (GCM) has sentenced two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) majors due to cowardice before and after the Al Shabaab attack that claimed the lives of UPDF officers and injured many.

The court sitting, which happened at the UPDF sector one contingent headquarters in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, sentenced Maj. John Steven Oluka, 58, and Maj. Zadock Abor, 49, who were both found guilty on count one of cowardice in action, contrary to Section 120(1)(2)(a) of the UPDF Act of 2005. Whereas Maj. John Steven Oluka, on top of count one, was also sentenced with count two, offences by person in command when in action, contrary to Section 128(1)(b) of the UPDF Act of 2005.

On cowardice in action, the prosecution stated that the two majors, on May 25, 2023, while in Bulomarer Forward Operating Base (FOB) as officers commanding infantry companies, received intelligence briefings from the intelligence officer and the battalion commander over an impending attack from Al-Shabaab but failed to plan and deter the attack.

It is alleged that on May 26, 2023, when Al-Shabaab attacked the base, the two majors could not encourage officers and men under their command to fight courageously. They instead abandoned their troops and runway to Golweyn FOB.

“Convicts’ act of running away from Al-Shabaab greatly impacted the name of the UPDF and gave Al-Shabaab the opportunity to easily raid our forces. As a result of cowardice in action, a number of our soldiers and equipment were lost,” said the chairman of the GCM, Brig Gen. Freeman Mugabe.

On the second count, offences of persons in command when in action, the prosecution stated that Maj. John Steven Oluka, on May 27, 2023, while at Golweyn FOB commanding the rear protection force during the search, rescue, and recapture of Bulomarer FOB, the operation was aborted due to the convict’s actions.

“This court, after listening to both defence and state councils, sentences you as follows: you, RO/10855 Maj. John Steven Oluka, are sentenced to dismissal from the defence forces. You, RO/09572 Maj Zadock Abor, are sentenced to dismissal from the defence forces. You have a right of appeal within 14 days if you are not satisfied with the decision of this court; may so rule be done at basecamp Somalia on this day under my hand and the seal of this court,” Chairman GCM ruled.

Punishment for cowardice in action section 120 (1) (2) (a) of the UPDF Act of 2005 and offences of persons in command in action section 128 (1) (b), where it results in failure of operation or loss of life, state that on conviction, the punishment is death or, in other circumstances, life imprisonment.

Other non-commissioned officers sentenced over failure to protect war materials contrary to Section 122(1)(2)(g) of the UPDF Act 2005 included RA/207973 L/Cpl Okot Alex Anyatta, sentenced to 16 years, 7 months, and 20 days. RA/ 228600 Cpl Twinemanzi Hagai was sentenced to 22 years, 9 months, and 24 days of imprisonment. RA/9300 Sgt. Obeyo Ronald was sentenced to 17 years, 6 months, and 19 days of imprisonment, and RA/146246 Sgt. Kakooza William was sentenced to ten months and 18 days of detention.

