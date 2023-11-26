200 students of Bishop Barham University College Students Forced to Return Home as Promised Scholarships Fail to Materialize

By Moses Agaba

A section of students at Uganda Christian University, Bishop Barham University College in Kabale District have been forced to return home as promised Scholarships Fail to Materialize.

Affected students that include, Isaac Ampuria, a first-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Education, along with Sadas Owamani, America Natukunda, Ebo Atukunda, and Nelson Nankunda claim that the university assured them a 50% tuition scholarship during the marketing phase, but unfortunately, those promises have not materialized.

The disillusioned students, numbering around 200, are now facing uncertainty and financial challenges, leading some of them to return home as they see no hope of receiving the promised tuition support.

In response to these grievances, Christine Naku Mugaaga, the University Academic Registrar, explained that the scholarships are intended for the most financially needy students based on the university’s available resources.