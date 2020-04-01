COVID-19 cases rise to 75 as Ugandan truck-driver tests positive

Spread the love

















Kampala – With a hint to flatten infection curve, Uganda Ministry of Health has on Friday, April 23, confirmed 1 new case of the novel coronavirus

The Health Ministry revealed that the 1,116 samples taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute, only one turned out positive of COVID-19.

“The new case is a 43 year old Ugandan truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Malaba border,” part of the Tweet off Ministry of Heath account read.

This confirmation pushes the number of cases to 75 in Uganda.

On Thursday, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, acknowledged the total confirmed Cases recoveries from COVID-19 were 46.

Uganda’s COVID-19 cases tally to 75 subsequent to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed should be registered and treated at the host country.