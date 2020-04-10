10 more test positive with Kenya’s COVID-19 cases rising to 384 and 129 recoveries

Spread the love

















Nairobi – Kenya’s Health Ministry has, on Wednesday, April 29, recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the number to 384.

While addressing Media at Afya House, Ministry of Health’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi confirmed the 10 new cases of the coronavirus.

Dr. Mwangangi disclosed that 9 of the new cases were recorded in Mombasa and alleged to have been all picked from the community by disease surveillance teams.

The other case was recorded in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Dr. Mwangangi affirmed that the cases were recorded from 508 samples tested in the last 24 hours from 14 counties; including 284 in Nairobi and 89 in Mombasa.

As a sign of relief, she revealed that 5 more patients had since been discharged, hence the total number of recoveries now stands at 129.

She also urged communities to welcome back their members who recover from the disease with open arms following numerous complaints of stigmatization.

The Cabinet Administrative Secretary, however, expressed rising concern about Nairobi and Mombasa counties being the primary sources of infections in the country, adding that the Health ministry may be forced to sanction stringent containment measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus

“We continue to see a trend where we have new positive cases recorded primarily in Nairobi and Mombasa counties. While this may be indicative of the disease being domiciled in these 2 counties, it is also a pointer to the immense work that is required,” said Dr. Mwangangi.

“As we spotlight Nairobi and Mombasa to ensure that we enhance our interventions there, this is not a license for other counties to celebrate and to drop their guard. Rather it is a call to action for the rest of the country to enhance the containment measures and to ensure that the virus is kept at bay.”