BREAKING: 11 new cases confirmed as influx of Truck-drivers puts Uganda’s COVID-19 fight to test

Kampala – Ministry of Health has on Thursday, April 23, confirmed 11 new cases of the deadly coronavirus bringing the number of cases in Uganda to 74.

The Health Ministry confirmed the 11 cases testing positive out of the 1,331 samples taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute Thursday.

“We tested a total of 1,331 samples today Uganda Virus Research Institute. Of these, 1,020 samples are from truck drivers while all 311 samples from the community and individuals in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19,” Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng revealed

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Atwine Diana further disclosed that the confirmed cases included truck drivers

“Of the 11 cases, there were 6 Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula Borders, 5 Kenyan truck drivers (3 arrived via Malaba and 2 arrived via Busia),” PS Atwine disclosed

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, further acknowledge the total confirmed Cases of COVID-19 stood at 74 and COVID-19 recoveries were 46

Earlier Thursday, the Health Ministry revealed that to date, 2 COVID-19 positive Tanzanian truck drivers had been repatriated to Tanzania, 1 Kenyan truck driver admitted at Entebbe Hospital while 1 Tanzanian truck driver – who came in contact with a previously confirmed truck driver – was under quarantine at Mulago Hospital awaiting transfer to Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

It was also confirmed that 3 Kenyan drivers had been equally repatriated to Kenya.

Uganda’s COVID-19 cases tally to 74 subsequent to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed should be registered and treated at the host country.