196 new cases confirmed as Tanzania’s COVID-19 count ‘catapults’ to 480

Dar es Salaam – Tanzania has, on Wednesday, April 29, registered 196 new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus skyrocketing the COVID-19 count to 480.

Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa further revealed that six more deaths had been registered to bring the number of fatalities to 16 since the virus was first recorded in the East African Nation.

The confirmation of the 196 new cases saw Tanzania register the highest cases of coronavirus cases, surpassing Kenya’s 374 as on Tuesday, April 28.

Rwanda has so far recorded 207 cases whilst Uganda has 79 confirmed cases, Ugandans are 52, and 17 foreign cases.

Uganda’s COVID-19 cases included Canadian (1), Indian (1), Chinese(2), Kenyans(9) and Tanzanians (13)

Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli, has been, for the past weeks been criticized for its lax measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 citing his continued refusal to shut down places of worship affirm that prayer was a solution to the deadly virus.

On the other hand, Uganda continues to languish in a lockdown that was equally extended by 21 days effective April 15 to May 15 under the same guidelines that saw the reinstatement of the 7pm to 7am curfew, suspension of both private and public transport, boda bodas, et cetera

Of Uganda’s 79 cases, 52 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Tanzanian civil society activists have accused the country’s authorities of covering up some of the COVID-19 deaths in order to protect Magufuli’s controversial decision to refuse to order social distancing measures.