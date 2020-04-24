District Taskforce praised MP Andrew Baryayanga for donation to COVID-19 affected people in Kabale

Spread the love

















Kabale – The Kabale District COVID-19 taskforce has hailed the Kabale Municipality MP Andrew Baryayanga Aja for donating relief food to the needy people in the areas

Hon. Baryayanga, who is also the dean of Independents in parliament, delivered five tonnes of maize worth UGX10m to be distributed to the people of Kabale in the 12 parishes and three divisions that make municipality given they accommodate thousands of underprivileged persons.

Darius Nandinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, who is also the chairperson of the district COVID-19 taskforce received the donation Thursday at the district headquarters on Makanga hill that was delivered by Kate Baryayanga, the Northern Division LCIII Vice-chairperson.

Nandinda also thanked Baryayanga for the generous heart and for rescuing starving residents and he also said that Baryayanga did good by going through the district task force committee to donate the food by not being defiant like some MPs.

“I want to thank Baryayanga for hearing the reports from leaders about the severity of the food crisis as a result of the lockdown and you decided to donate generously as well I want to thank Baryayanga for not being defiant like other MPs and he used the right channel of giving out donations asking other leaders to come out ” he said.

He also disclosed that he had previously donated 200 litre of fuel to the district task force committee which has been helping in trasporting patients as well the taskfoce in implementation of the president directives.

In his message delivered by Kate Baryayanga, the legislator said that he decided to come and help out the people of Kabale municipality after hearing reports from the leaders of Kabale municipality over the severity of the scarcity of food due to the lockdown as many families are currently struggling to afford even a meal a day being that many people have been getting their food from earnings from petty jobs.

Baryayanga promised to support and work with the people of Masaka municipality until they kick out COVID-19 from the country.