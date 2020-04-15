ACP Sarah Kibwika named Professional Standard Unit boss as IGP shakes up Police force

Spread the love

















Naguru – The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, has on Wednesday April 15, reshuffled officers with changes taking immediate effect.

The development were communicated by the Uganda Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, ACP Polly Namaye at their headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

The most notable changed disclosed saw the appointment of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sarah Kibwika as the new Commandant Professional Standards Unit (PSU); a role she has deputized.

She replaces ACP William Okalany whose services have been diverse to Directorate of Human Rights and Legal Services.

ACP Kibwika brings with her a wealth of experience harnessed in various capacity including the Directorate of Traffic & Road safety, that will add a maiden’s touch to PSU.

ACP Namaye also confirmed other transferred; CP Moses Binoga moving to Oil and Gas Division as an administrator after his service at Directorate of Counter-Terrorism.

“ACP Dinah Kyasimire Bugondo has been sent to Directorate of Human Resource and Legal Services as Head Legal Advisory Services Department from Nairobi where she has been with the East African Standby Force (EASF),” she disclosed.

The changes sanctioned by the IGP registered the transfer of SSP Hosea Manyindo from Human Resources Directorate to Interpol-EAPCCO desk, SSP Dauda Hiriga has been sent to OPS- Naguru, after returning from mission, SP Godfrey Kahebwa who Dauda replaces at OPS to National Building Review Board as head security enforcement.

“ASP Richard Emuna from Human Resources Open Registry has been sent to barracks as administrator. ASP James Mugoya from Mission Counter has been sent to Terrorism headquarters, while ASP Wilberforce Akandwanaho from ICT Directorate has been sent to MDD,” the statement issued by ACP Namaye disclosed.

Police PRO further affirmed that the deployments were purely healthy and normal for institutional transition.