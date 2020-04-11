11/04/2020

Africell rolls out COVID-19 initiative, gifts customers with #StayAtHome goodies

12 mins ago
Kampala – The telecommunications industry has continued to establish its mantle in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda – Keeping people and services connected.

Connectivity is equally important in keeping people safe as they browse the internet and reach-out to their acquaintances, friends and family that are away from them.

Africell Uganda recently rolled-out an initiative to keep their customers connected and staying safe as the wave of working from home takes center stage

Speaking to our Reporter, Africell Uganda Public Relations Manager, Edgar Karamagi, revealed the new modifications that the telecom company has rolled out.

Zero fees on Peer to Peer Africell Money Transactions.
“In order to curb the need for customers to handle physical cash, which could be a portent medium for the spread of COVID-19, Africell has eliminated fees on all peer to peer transactions conducted through the Africell Money services regardless of the value of the transaction,” Karamagi disclosed.

Stay home bonuses: Karamagi further confirmed the #StayAtHome bundles with attractive offers on data and voice which will see customers get sizeable bonuses on purchase.
“Customers will receive 500Mbs at UGX 3,500 with an instant Bonus 500Mbs, 1GB at UGX 5,000 and a bonus of 1GB, and 1.8GB at UGX 7,000 with a bonus of 1.8Gb,” Karamagi shares.

Stay safe (awareness) campaign.
Awareness is a key weapon in the fight against many epidemics COVID-19 and Africell is promoting a constant flow of preventative measures that
people can implement to remain safe. Sensitization campaigns on radio
stations nationwide, social media and Africell website, have been running for over 2 months since the pandemic struck Uganda.

Emergency Connectedness.
Knowing that things may not be pretty most especially now as people have got to stay home and not have any income, Africell has launched an emergency pack for its customers which will ensure that they can be able to make calls and access the internet. The free nationwide emergency communication pack is comprised of free 30minutes and 20mbs valid for 3months.

Better network capacity:At this critical time, customers are relying on Africell network to stay connected to loved ones and emergency services, Africell has added more capacity to its network to withstand extra demand as more people work from home and to maintain the speed and quality within Uganda which expects.

Africell rolls out COVID-19 initiative, gifts customers with #StayAtHome goodies

