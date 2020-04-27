All 2,557 samples test negative as Uganda holds fort in COVID-19 fight

Spread the love

















Kampala – A ray of light shines over Uganda as Ministry reveals, on Monday April 27, that none of the samples taken tested positive of the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health – sanctioned by the Director of General Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa confirmed that all the 2,557 sampled tested Negative capping the number of COVID-19 cases at 79.

Of the 2,557 samples, 319 were from the community while 2,238 were from truck-drivers at the border points of entry,” the statement clarified.

Dr Mwebesa further revealed that All 18 cases currently admitted in the hospital were in stable condition at Mulago National Hospital (2), Entebbe Grade B Hospital(9), Arua Regional Referral Hospital (4), Jinja Regional Referral Hospital (1), Masaka Regional Referral Hospital (1) and Kabale Regional Referral Hospital (1).

“A total of 47 patients have since recovered from the COVID-19 and have been discharged from Hospital,” the statement elaborates.

Ministry confirmed that six Kenyans and eight Tanzanians truck drivers had been repatriated to their respective countries.

This follows the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Health Regulations (IHR) directive that every case that is confirmed should be registered and treated at the host country.

On Sunday, April 26, The National COVID-19 Taskforce resolved trucks-drivers to adopt relay system from borders.

The National COVID-19 Taskforce agreed that all trucks entering Uganda will have only one person on board for the next four weeks in a move to control the movement and exposure of Ugandans to foreign truck drivers.

Sources affirm that the President, Museveni, is set to issue the new guidelines in his schedule national Africa on Tuesday, April 28.