Angry mob lynches Solar panel thief in Kanungu

Spread the love

















Kanungu – A suspected solar panel thief was on Monday Apri 13, beaten to death by an angry mob that found him red-handed stealing a solar pane in Rugyeyo Sub County, Kanungu District.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Region Police Spokesman confirmed the incident and identifies the victim as Niwamanya Julius, 27, a resident of Nyakazinga in Mishenyi Parish in Rugyeyo Sub County was found stealing a solar panel from the house of Akabwayi, a resident of the same village at around 8:00 pm and was beaten up by a mob killing him instantly.

According to one of the residents who asked for anonymity, the deceased was known and suspected to be habitual thief and whenever he would be arrested and taken to police, he would return to the village in a short time.

“He was a habitual thief and this time his days came to an end” The anonymous resident said with a relief.

Maate however condemned mob justice saying that the act deprives the police from finding a lasting solution.

“We have not carried any arrests but we have instituted Investigations and whoever is implicated will be dealt with according to the law” Maate said.

The case of murder by mob has been registered at Kanungu District Police Station under reference number CRB 139/2020.