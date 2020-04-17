Archbishop Bakyenga cautions public on attacking security personnel as Archdiocese donates food to the District COVID-19 Taskforce

Mbarara district COVID-19 task force led by RDC Lt Col James Mwesigye receives 833 bags of Posho from Mbarara archdiocese delivered by the Archbishop His Grace Paul K Bakyenga. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Mbarara – The Archdiocese of Mbarara has, on Friday, April 17, donated 6 tonnes of posho to the district task force to be distributed to the persons affected by the Lockdown.

The consignment to a tune of 833bags was delivered by the Mbarara Archbishop His Grace Paul K Bakyenga and received by Mbarara district Covid19 task force led by RDC Lt Col James Mwesigye

Archbishop Bakyenga also expressed concern and cautioned the public against attacking security officers who are on duty implementing the Presidential guidelines and directives on covid_19 preventions.

“Ugandans and all people around the world should respect people at their work because this might prompt them to do wrong,” Archbishop Bakyenga said.

He also implored people to work hard and have a source of food in their homes so as not to depend on processed food.

Lt. Col. Mwesigye welcomed the donation of relief food and thanked the Archdiocese for their commitment to support the livelihoods of the Mbarara community.

He affirmed that the distribution was to start soon.

“We have not yet started distributing because we are organizing manpower in form of army and police to deliver the food to the needy, home by home,” said Lt. Col. Mwesigye.

He also called on the public to be vigilant and adhere to the guidelines so as to end this coronavirus pandemic.