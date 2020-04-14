Aya baasi! John BlaQ to feature Levixone in new song

Spread the love

















Kampala – Uganda’s Afro-beat artist, John Kasadha – alias John BlaQ has revealed that he will feature gospel singer Levixone in a new single.

The Do Dat hitmaker declined to disclose the track that he affirmed was part of this upcoming album featuring the Chikobombe hitmaker that is being produced with Artin Pro (full names Martin Musoke), a budding music producer at JahLive studios.

He makes the remarks as the lockdown bites after Government suspended all public gathering – bars, concerts and performance spaces.

Talking about hits, everything the Jinja-born artiste touched turned into Gold, including Hullo, his very latest which is equally dominating the airwaves.

In an interview on NTV Uganda sister station, SparkTv, Levixon and John Blaq h expressed their disappointment after missing out on international shows that were set to take place this Easter season but however cancelled due to the lockdown.

“We thank God who has gotten us here even in these trying times. Before the lock-down, I has several bookings outside Kampala – in Adjumani, Gulu and Lira, and many others,” Levixone said.

Toward the Easter break, I was fully booked here (Uganda) and four shows in Europe before their cancellation in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Aya Bass.

Asked on how they are surviving in this lock-down, they affirmed that their music is on online platforms such as iTunes, YouTube and earning through downloads and views.

RedPepper Digital stands with all artists and performers affected by the lock-down and challenges them to keep the fire burning and resort to innovation to sale their music and earn dimes!