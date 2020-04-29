BREAKING: Embattled Jinja RDC Sakwa granted Bail

Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa has been granted bail by by the Chief Magistrate's Court Jinja. (FILE PHOTO)

Spread the love

















Jinja – The embattled Resident District Commissioner of Jinja, Eric Sakwa, has, on Wednesday, April 29, been granted bail by Chief Magistrate’s Court in Jinja.

Sakwa appeared before Chief Magistrate of Jinja Court, Jessica Chemeri, via ZOOM Conferencing Technology from Kirinya Prision

The Chief Magistrate of Jinja Court, Jessica Chemeri granted Eric Sakwa bail until May 5, 2020, when Court begins hearing charges preferred against him

Ms Chemeri Jessica ordered Sakwa to pay a non cash bail of Shs5 million, as one of the bail conditions and prohibited from discussing the case until the case hearings.

The Jinja RDC was on Friday, April 24, arrested by operatives attached to Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema’s State House Anti-Corruption Unit on allegations of torture, theft and manslaughter.

The outspoken RDC former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) boss was picked

from Nizam based Radio Station, NBS fm, while appearing on a talk show amid tight security.

He was later taken to Jinja High court where he was charged with manslaughter and theft.

Other suspects on the charge sheet include Bazimbwewa Bumali and Muhammad Simba.

’He is accused of ordering the military to torture locals and personally involving in the brutalization of people under the disguise of implementing the president’s directives during the lockdown’’, a source said.

He, however, denied the allegations against him saying he has not yet tortured anyone, but the claims are fabricated by politicians and his rivals including another RDC whom he says are interested in his job.

Sakwa’s arrest is linked to the death of a one Charles Isanga who is said to have died after alleged torture by the RDC and his team and claims of torturing Pastor Andrew Muwanguzi, a strong loyalist of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The charge sheet presented to Jinja Magistrate’s Court, Sakwa, 38, between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully, caused the death of Charles Isanga.

The trio appeared before magistrate Ann Kobusingye, who remanded them to Kirinya prison.

The trio is also accused of stealing shs three crates of beer, eggs, sodas and other items belonging to the deceased valued at 430,000.